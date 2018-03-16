4117 Causeway Vista Dr.

Beautiful recently renovated Alvarez Mediterranean waterfront home located in the exclusive gates of The Reserve of Old Tampa Bay. This home was thoughtfully designed for the discerning homebuyer who enjoys waking up to stunning sunrises, nature and daily dolphin, manatee and Florida pink spoonbill sightings. Providing the ultimate waterfront lifestyle, this dream home provides the perfect setting for boaters and fisherman alike. Some of the amazing outdoor amenities include a newly added pool area featuring a brand new full bathroom with infrared sauna and hot and cold plunge pools. Syrian stone throughout, flat panel TV, outdoor fireplace, curtains and entertainment area complete with full outdoor kitchen, perfect for all occasions. Entering the home, you will step into the Great Room to find unique bamboo and tray ceilings, sleek travertine and warm hardwood flooring. The granite countertops of the gourmet kitchen provide ample cooking space. Included in the kitchen you will find top of the line appliances including a subzero refrigerator and gas stove. Also located on the ground floor is a guest bedroom with full bathroom, formal and informal dining areas, butler's pantry with wine refrigerator, office and living room. The second level of the home has two additional bedrooms with full bathroom. The large master suite features his/her designer decorated closets, spacious bathroom with dual sinks and jetted tub. Your own private balcony overlooking spectacular views of Old Tampa Bay completes the suite.