在售 - Chatsworth, United States - ¥7,602,713
免费询盘

Chatsworth, 91311 - United States

10641 Hailey Lane

约¥7,602,713
原货币价格 $1,199,999

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3226
    平方英尺

房产描述

This Beautiful fully loaded Chatsworth home will blow your mind. With only one previous Owner it is in tip-top shape. Located at the base of Chatsworth Hills in a Safe, Family friendly, Newly Developed Community. The Home has clean hardwood flooring throughout. Open floor plan, Large Kitchen with plenty of storage, Granite counter tops and Over sized Island. Elegant Dining Room, Family Room, Living Room, Upstairs Laundry Room, Large Office Area, A Spacious Master With a beautiful view of the Mountains, Jacuzzi Tub separate Shower with glass enclosure, Double Vanity and a Grand Walk-In closet. The Reconstructed back yard Includes a Large pool with Baja, Light and Water features, Spa, Fountain, Built in BBQ with Sink and Granite counter top, Fruit trees, a four car garage, large Driveway with plenty of parking space and a Recreation Room. Property is fully enclosed and has top of the line Security system with surveillance cameras.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: SR17258218

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Valley Properties
代理经纪:
Anthony Guetzoian
8183405000

