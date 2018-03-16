10641 Hailey Lane

This Beautiful fully loaded Chatsworth home will blow your mind. With only one previous Owner it is in tip-top shape. Located at the base of Chatsworth Hills in a Safe, Family friendly, Newly Developed Community. The Home has clean hardwood flooring throughout. Open floor plan, Large Kitchen with plenty of storage, Granite counter tops and Over sized Island. Elegant Dining Room, Family Room, Living Room, Upstairs Laundry Room, Large Office Area, A Spacious Master With a beautiful view of the Mountains, Jacuzzi Tub separate Shower with glass enclosure, Double Vanity and a Grand Walk-In closet. The Reconstructed back yard Includes a Large pool with Baja, Light and Water features, Spa, Fountain, Built in BBQ with Sink and Granite counter top, Fruit trees, a four car garage, large Driveway with plenty of parking space and a Recreation Room. Property is fully enclosed and has top of the line Security system with surveillance cameras.