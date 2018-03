Pristine home on .50 flat acre of land. Enter the grand 2 story foyer with gleaming hardwood floors, fabulous floor plan great for entertainment. Home office/guest bedroom with full bath on thefirst floor, 2 story family room with wood burning fireplace opens to spacious EIK with large center island, granite counter tops, tiled back splash. MBR features walk-in-closets, sitting area, tray ceiling.