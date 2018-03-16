高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Florham Park, NJ, United States - ¥8,838,162
Florham Park, NJ, 07932 - United States

128 Crescent Rd

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5800
    平方英尺 (0.46 英亩)

房产描述

Gorgeous Custom Colonial, 5 bedrooms, 5 and 1 half baths. 2-story Foyer, Stunning moldings, woodwork and hardwood flrs throughout, Gourmet Kit with Jenn-air SS appliances, center island & bfast area.Family rm with coiffured ceiling and gas fp. Master suite with sitting room, double closets, Master bathroom with his/her sinks, soaking tub & stall shower. 2nd flr laundry, finished basement with full bathroom, two car garage. Backs up to open preserve. Close to schools, shopping and NYC transportation. More photo's to come after 11/26 All final touches being completed, landscape, deck, patio, walkways driveway etc. . Perfect Holiday gift..

MLS ID: 3431677

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX ACHIEVERS
代理经纪:
Robert Oquist
201-563-2980

