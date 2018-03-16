高端地产新闻
在售 - Rehoboth Beach, DE, United States - ¥8,711,450
Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971 - United States

31 Virginia Ave

约¥8,711,450
原货币价格 $1,375,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 0.07
    英亩

Old Rehoboth Ocean Block charmer. This inviting home has hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen with granite counters, wood burning fireplace, wrap around sun porch and handsome original doors and baseboards. The main home is being offered fully furnished and has a proven track record for rentals. There is a small efficiency garage apartment with a separate rental license. This is a great in-town location on the ocean block corner of Virginia Avenue and 1st Street, adjacent to Lake Gerar. Recent updates include a new roof for the main house and garage apartment, as well as a conditioned encapsulated crawl space with wireless remote temperature/humidity sensor.

MLS ID: 1004172863

分部：
RE/MAX REALTY GROUP
代理经纪:
Debbie Reed

