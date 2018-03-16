高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Southlake, TX, United States - ¥7,285,940
免费询盘

Southlake, TX, 76092 - United States

178 Jellico Circle

约¥7,285,940
原货币价格 $1,150,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5397
    平方英尺

房产描述

NEW CONSTRUCTION-completed 9-2017. (OPEN ENROLLMENT CARROLL ISD)Open style-Grand Dining,large Island w-seating.Viking Appliances:built in refrig gas stove-oven.Massive Pantry.Luxury Master Suite down +sitting area-elegant bath features stand alone tub-sep. vanities.Wide Wood staircase to amazing upstairs living:Pool table room, kitchenette, gameroom, office & media.2 Bdrms-private baths split from 2 Bdrms-adjoining bath.Tile Roof, 2 Juliette Balconies.Land-add outdoor entertaining from kit to living to pool & cabana! Details: White oak Wood Floors, Lots of Molding,Barrel Ceiling to Media.School Options:Westlake Academy-Carroll ISD-Keller ISD. July Appraisal at $1,310,000

MLS ID: 13732665

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX DFW ASSOCIATES I
代理经纪:
Don & Debbie Keach
9726729596

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX DFW ASSOCIATES I
代理经纪:
Don & Debbie Keach
9726729596

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_