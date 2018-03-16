178 Jellico Circle

NEW CONSTRUCTION-completed 9-2017. (OPEN ENROLLMENT CARROLL ISD)Open style-Grand Dining,large Island w-seating.Viking Appliances:built in refrig gas stove-oven.Massive Pantry.Luxury Master Suite down +sitting area-elegant bath features stand alone tub-sep. vanities.Wide Wood staircase to amazing upstairs living:Pool table room, kitchenette, gameroom, office & media.2 Bdrms-private baths split from 2 Bdrms-adjoining bath.Tile Roof, 2 Juliette Balconies.Land-add outdoor entertaining from kit to living to pool & cabana! Details: White oak Wood Floors, Lots of Molding,Barrel Ceiling to Media.School Options:Westlake Academy-Carroll ISD-Keller ISD. July Appraisal at $1,310,000