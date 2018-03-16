20 Hazlett

OCEAN BLOCK...DO NOT MISS OUT!!! Rare to the market in prestigious Indian Beach. Must see this 3,200 +/- sq ft. 5 bedroom and 5 full bath home where you can enjoy breathtaking sunsets over the Rehoboth Bay. Short stroll to the end of the street and enjoy the quiet private beach for Indian Beach residents. Inverted floor plan provides a much desired open floor plan great for entertaining. Gather around the huge wrap around quartz counter breakfast bar and dining room/kitchen combo. 9' ceilings throughout. Cozy gas fireplace. Huge master bedroom with private sitting area and access to covered deck. Oversize guest bedrooms each with their own bath. Outdoor shower leads to under home entry. PLENTY of parking for all of your friends and family. Walk to Dewey Beach for all the excitement you want or take the Jolly Trolley in to Rehoboth Beach. Rented on a very limited basis in 2017 (VRBO) & still generated $39K in rental income. Your Ocean Block retreat is ready & waiting. Don't miss out!!!