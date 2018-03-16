高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, United States - ¥8,863,504
Scottsdale, 85262 - United States

14904 E Lowden Court

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4510
    平方英尺 (5.0 英亩)

房产描述

Exceptional Equestrian Estate ready for you and your horses! This privately gated, fully fenced Equestrian Estate sits on 5 acres with Captivating Mountain Views, Sunrises and Sunsets. Suitable for entertaining as well as relaxed, everyday living with extensive first class equestrian amenities including a 4+ (12x12) stall stucco barn (with adjacent dirt/grassy turnouts), fans and misting system, attached caretaker quarters/apartment (approx. 1000 sq. ft.) with separate laundry facilities, riding arena and unlimited access to trail system. With over 4,500 sq ft of sophisticated livable space, this elegantly designed home features 4 beds, 4.5 baths, home office with built-in cabinetry & exudes sophistication with custom finishes throughout.

MLS ID: 5689222

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PLATINUM LIVING
代理经纪:
Josie Pakula
(480) 223-3633

