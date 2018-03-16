1350 Gulf Blvd #303

Welcome home to WATERFRONT PARADISE along the Gulf of Mexico! One-of-a-kind, UNOBTRUCTED, BREATH TAKING VIEWS from the RARELY AVAILABLE Utopia waterfront condo along Sand Key Beach. Just minutes from Pier 60, Clearwater Beach Marina and Sand Key Park. This COMPLETELY UPDATED 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath condo with THE FINEST CUSTOM APPOINTMENTS spans OVER 2,300 sq. ft. Not one, but TWO PRIVATE BALCONIES! Gorgeous 18" ceramic tile, plush carpet, neutral paint, recessed ceilings and custom window treatments throughout. Spacious living and dining area with WALL TO WALL SLIDERS leading to the LANAI. GOURMET CHEF's kitchen features solid wood cabinetry, EXQUISITE JERUSALEM TILE BACKSPLASH, granite countertops, center island, breakfast bar and TOP OF THE LINE, STAINLESS STEEL appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, oven, range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Coordinating wet bar with glass front doors and wine refrigerator complements the dining area. OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE BOASTS A STEAM SHOWER, garden tub and double vanity. Main balcony measures 25' x 30' and offers SPECTACULAR VIEWS of Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island. Entertain a crowd or enjoy a quiet cup of coffee and watch the sunset any night of the week. SECOND BALCONY faces the Intracoastal Waterway and is the ONLY UNIT with unobstructed views to the east. This unique unit comes with parking under the building, completely covered and secure. This unit will not last long. Call today for your private viewing.