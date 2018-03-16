高端地产新闻
在售 - Atlanta, GA, United States - ¥7,571,042
Atlanta, GA, 30306 - United States

1166 Saint Charles Pl

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5068
    平方英尺 (0.26 英亩)

房产描述

The prettiest street in Virginia-Highland and Atkins Park. Walk to SPARK Elementary, Paideia, Freedom Park, Olmsted Parks, Beltline, restaurants and shops! This large 2.5 story brick home offers tremendous space for entertaining and a family. Large entry foyer with double parlors on either side w/frplcs, large sunroom perfect for library/office, large dining room for 12+ w/frplc, large kitchen with bfast area and access to screened porch. The center hall staircase leads to 4 large BRs including master with renovated period bath and walk-in closet, 2 BRs have access

MLS ID: 8288913

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX METRO ATLANTA CITYSIDE
代理经纪:
Nichea Paris
(404) 735-6915

