10 Kirkwood Lane

Welcome to ???Millbank???(circa 1840) in Historic Downtown Camden! Originally built using a Greek Revival style with a raised brick basement.The home???s incredible history includes a visit by Teddy Roosevelt who hunted the property. The current owners purchased the property in 2006 and contracted to have the home meticulously renovated with the addition of a Finished Basement, Outbuildings and Landscaping. The project took almost 2 years to complete!The first floor of the main house has 3,693 sqft of living area with 14 foot ceilings, 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths and 1 Half Bath, Formal Dining Room, Ballroom/Formal Living Room, Den and TV room. The above grade finished basement has 3,592 sqft with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, Den, Workout Room, Wine Room, Large Office and walk-in Vault added in 1930. With Full Kitchens on each floor, the new owner has the option of living on either floor. A new 3-Car Garage was added w/900 sqft apartment above w/2 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Den, Full Kitchen & W/D hookups. A new Outdoor Kitchen was added adjacent to the Main House with an exceptional view of the lake. There is over 900 sqft of covered porches for outdoor living. Privacy abounds as this 4 acre Estate is located off the main road with a Private Drive. The property fronts 45 acre Kendall Lake and has extensive Landscaping w/Brick Walkways. This is a an heirloom type property w/grounds suitable for weddings, family gatherings or corporate events.