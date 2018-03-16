高端地产新闻
在售 - Newport Beach, CA, United States - ¥56,316,438
Newport Beach, CA, 92657 - United States

32 South Sur

约¥56,316,438
原货币价格 $8,888,888
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 7300
    平方英尺

房产描述

Welcome to 32 South Sur. A gem within the Crystal Cove community of Newport Coast. Bask in the elite resort style living with ocean views, among countless amenities. An abundant 17,000+ square foot lot located in the pristine gated Canyon Club. This amazing 5 bedroom estate features two masters on each level, and boasts amazingly decadent architectural design. A theater, four fireplaces, pool, spa, BBQ and completely functional gazebo give new meaning to indoor/outdoor living. A gourmet kitchen, fit for a chef. Contemporary Italian custom built, with walk-in refrigerator and appliances. Circular stairway with built-in lighting leads you to ocean views from the upstairs master. Each level features a washer/dryer for convenience. A three car garage with attached car port, is designed for your automotive needs. 14' ceilings and 10' sliding pocket doors slide to provide fantastic al fresco living at its finest. Completely turn key. Crystal Cove State Park is comprised of 3.5 miles of uninterrupted coastline, favored by hikers, campers and trailblazers.

MLS ID: OC17257355

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX EVOLUTION
代理经纪:
Hanna Karcho-Polselli
(949) 205-5474

周边设施

周边设施
