25889 N 108th Place

This beautiful Contemporary home is one of a kind located in the amazing Scottsdale area. A must see home created/designed by the famous Architects Ken Allen and Mark Philp who designed the Princess Resort, The Boulders Resort, Montelucia, Sanctuary, Valley Ho, Copper Wynd, and dozens in CA., CO. and Internationally. Capturing 360 degrees of breath-taking mountain views, boulders and city lights. Home is built with all concrete steel and butted glass. Kitchen has top of the line Gaggenau appliances with sub-zero refrigerator. A chef's delight with 2 way fireplace glowing into the formal dining room. Spacious Master bedroom suite with spectacular views of famous Pinnacle Peak and the Boulders. For all wine lovers and wine collectors located in the basement is a 1400 bottle wine cellar! MORE