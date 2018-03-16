高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Scottsdale, United States - ¥8,863,504
免费询盘

Scottsdale, 85255 - United States

25889 N 108th Place

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4100
    平方英尺 (1.43 英亩)

房产描述

This beautiful Contemporary home is one of a kind located in the amazing Scottsdale area. A must see home created/designed by the famous Architects Ken Allen and Mark Philp who designed the Princess Resort, The Boulders Resort, Montelucia, Sanctuary, Valley Ho, Copper Wynd, and dozens in CA., CO. and Internationally. Capturing 360 degrees of breath-taking mountain views, boulders and city lights. Home is built with all concrete steel and butted glass. Kitchen has top of the line Gaggenau appliances with sub-zero refrigerator. A chef's delight with 2 way fireplace glowing into the formal dining room. Spacious Master bedroom suite with spectacular views of famous Pinnacle Peak and the Boulders. For all wine lovers and wine collectors located in the basement is a 1400 bottle wine cellar! MORE

MLS ID: 5689926

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX FINE PROPERTIES
代理经纪:
Mary Ann Petratis
(480) 392-8363

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX FINE PROPERTIES
代理经纪:
Mary Ann Petratis
(480) 392-8363

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_