高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Lewes, DE, United States - ¥9,497,064
免费询盘

Lewes, DE, 19958 - United States

35877 Black Marlin

约¥9,497,064
原货币价格 $1,499,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6400
    平方英尺

房产描述

MUST SEE THIS ONE OF A KIND, AWARD WINNING HOME!!! Craftsmanship and attention to every detail in this 6,000+ sq ft, 5 Bedroom, 5 full bath and 2 half bath custom home!!! Walk in to the grand entrance boasting mahogany flooring, vaulted greatroom with exposed beams and knotty pine ceiling, built-ins surround the fireplace with custom mantle. Gather in this gourmet eat-in kitchen with 6 seat breakfast bar adjoining the family room; again with vaulted exposed beam and knotty pine beadboard ceiling with built-ins around 1 of 4 fireplaces. Venture downstairs to see this one of kind jaw dropping fully functional bar with tap system, the media room, pool table area, and much much more. Wander out through the three seasons room to this expansive rear deck with Epay decking, custom outdoor kitchen, built in bench seats around the firepit, and just enjoy this professionally landscaped sanctuary. Make sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour to experience this one of a kind masterpiece!!!

MLS ID: 725665

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX REALTY GROUP
代理经纪:
Tyson Mayers
3025423967

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX REALTY GROUP
代理经纪:
Tyson Mayers
3025423967

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_