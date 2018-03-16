35877 Black Marlin

MUST SEE THIS ONE OF A KIND, AWARD WINNING HOME!!! Craftsmanship and attention to every detail in this 6,000+ sq ft, 5 Bedroom, 5 full bath and 2 half bath custom home!!! Walk in to the grand entrance boasting mahogany flooring, vaulted greatroom with exposed beams and knotty pine ceiling, built-ins surround the fireplace with custom mantle. Gather in this gourmet eat-in kitchen with 6 seat breakfast bar adjoining the family room; again with vaulted exposed beam and knotty pine beadboard ceiling with built-ins around 1 of 4 fireplaces. Venture downstairs to see this one of kind jaw dropping fully functional bar with tap system, the media room, pool table area, and much much more. Wander out through the three seasons room to this expansive rear deck with Epay decking, custom outdoor kitchen, built in bench seats around the firepit, and just enjoy this professionally landscaped sanctuary. Make sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour to experience this one of a kind masterpiece!!!