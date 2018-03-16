高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Iron Station, United States - ¥7,602,720
免费询盘

Iron Station, 28080 - United States

951 Sunnyview Court #43

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6668
    平方英尺 (1.29 英亩)

房产描述

LUXURY meets PRIVACY with this gorgeous home situated on 1.29 acres in an exclusive gated community! The moment you walk through the doors this home exudes exquisite detail with its custom millwork and towering ceilings. Open floorplan with spacious bedrooms and expansive gourmet kitchen with sub-zero appliances. Escape to your master retreat with spa style bathroom. Basement features private guest suite with full kitchen. Relax in your outdoor oasis perfect for entertaining all year round!

MLS ID: 3326476

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX EXECUTIVE
代理经纪:
Josh Dearing
(704) 808-1428

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX EXECUTIVE
代理经纪:
Josh Dearing
(704) 808-1428

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_