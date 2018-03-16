高端地产新闻
在售 - Fredericksburg, TX, United States - ¥12,354,420
Fredericksburg, TX, 78624 - United States

535 N Lee St

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1834
    平方英尺 (8.22 英亩)

房产描述

Estate quality,8 ac setting adjacent to & overlooking downtown Fredericksburg, completely restored, classic 1882 pioneer limestone gem has the character of yesteryear along with the modern amenities of today. Welcoming you to the home is a wide porch with cedar shake roof & beautiful wood door with transom. Inside, reclaimed wood floors & stairway in the living room which leads to the guest bedroom upstairs; blend well with the limestone interior & accents of iron. Master BR has his/hers baths. Behind the main home is a 1/1, spacious guest house Storage bldg has 1/2 bath + a deluxe workshop..

MLS ID: 74822

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX TOWN & COUNTRY
代理经纪:
Dennis Kusenberger
(830) 456-6327

