535 N Lee St

Estate quality,8 ac setting adjacent to & overlooking downtown Fredericksburg, completely restored, classic 1882 pioneer limestone gem has the character of yesteryear along with the modern amenities of today. Welcoming you to the home is a wide porch with cedar shake roof & beautiful wood door with transom. Inside, reclaimed wood floors & stairway in the living room which leads to the guest bedroom upstairs; blend well with the limestone interior & accents of iron. Master BR has his/hers baths. Behind the main home is a 1/1, spacious guest house Storage bldg has 1/2 bath + a deluxe workshop..