Impeccable home perched overlooking the Columbia River and majestic territorial views. Two huge shops upper level 1212 sq ft lower one 1220 sq ft which will hold over 15 cars. two RV Garages & hookups plus a 790 sq. ft. man cave with large steel sink work station, custom cabinetry. Custom home with huge main floor master suite. Open great room with hickory floors, large windows & views. Incredible kitchen for her and tons of storage.