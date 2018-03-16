高端地产新闻
在售 - Hopatcong, NJ, United States - ¥7,602,720
Hopatcong, NJ, 07843 - United States

237 Maxim Dr

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 4160
    平方英尺 (0.81 英亩)

房产描述

Majestic views on Sunrise Point Lake Hopatcong. 2 acre estate, gated entry 200ft lk front w/extra lot. Custom Ranch, 2 separate living levels, 2 kitchens. Main lake, deep water swim, docks. 1 hour NYCEuropean Inspired. Vaulted ceiling in great rm, exposed beams, floor to ceiling windows & doors capture the spectacular views overlooking Halsey & Raccoon Island. Open floor plan extends out onto decks. Entertainers delight offers two kitchens, finished walk-out lower level. Two brick wood burning fireplaces, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, bonus room surrounded by glass extends out to l/level deck and patio & separate built in sauna. Lake frontage approximate 200 feet with boat house opportunity on main lake deep water location. Private treed lot w/additional building lot. Two car detached garage w/2 spot car port.

MLS ID: 3431432

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX HOUSE VALUES
代理经纪:
Kathleen Courter
9734200022

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
