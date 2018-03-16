82-19 Queens Boulevard

Calling all developers: prime street-to-street Queens Boulevard development site now available -- lot size 31.42 by 102 feet. R6 with C2/C3 Commercial overlay. Max FAR is 13,752. Flanked by 6-story condos on both sides and located in one of the most rapidly developing corridors in the 5 boroughs. Don't miss this opportunity to buy a piece of underdeveloped Queens Boulevard land. Call or email for an appointment. 24 hours notice required for showings. Planned developments in the area:77-02 Roosevelt Avenue - 7-story, 49,000 SF mixed-use building40-43 68th Street - 4-story, 10-unit apartment building 41-10/12 69th Street - (2) 4-story, 6-unit apartment buildings41-30 66th Street - 4-story, 12-unit apartment building 69-12 Woodside Avenue - 4-story, 8-unit mixed-use building65-15 Queens Boulevard - 8-story, 44-unit hotel building 46-02 70th Street - 9-story, 74-unit apartment building64-06 Queens Boulevard - 135 Room Holiday Inn Express 75-28 Queens Boulevard - 2-story, 107,000 SF storage facility70-32 Queens Boulevard - 11-story, 69-unit apartment building