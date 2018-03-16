953 Pacific Street

An abundance of brilliant light and sweeping panoramas of brownstone Brooklyn permeate through the endless full length front and rear windows in this striking 1,097sqft 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom floor through unit with 393sqft private patio and storage closet in basement. Apt 2 is a loft like space with extra high ceilings located in Prospect Heights, one of the most desirable and beautiful Brooklyn neighborhoods. Enter to a dramatic living room punctuated by a custom kitchen with floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, bar stool seating and high-end appliances including Bosch stove/oven dishwasher, Fisher Paykel double door fridge and built-in microwave for a clean and minimalistic look. Tons of storage and built ins including custom cutlery drawer, spice rack, lights in and below the overhead cabinetry with frosted glass detail plus additional cabinetry across the hallway, great for a pantry. Both bedrooms can be found in the rear of the unit creating a sanctuary for restful nights. King sized master bedroom with en suite bathroom and large closet are perfectly placed for maximum privacy. The second bedroom has a deep closet and door to stairs leading down to the units private patio. The common fully tiled second bathroom features deep soaking tub and a beautiful tile pattern. All units in this 3 unit boutique condo building are fully upgraded with washer/dryer hook ups, central/heating air, tank-less hot water heater, video intercom and radiant floor heating in all full bathrooms. Located near Vanderbilt Avenue's row of celebrated restaurants, such as Olmsted and Chuko, plus artisanal shops, cafes and the convenience of 6 major subway lines including the A/C/B/Q/2/3/S shuttle, in addition to enchanting Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza Farmers Market and Brooklyn Museum. The complete offering terms are in an offering plan available from the sponsor. File No. CD17-0124.