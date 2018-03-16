800 Andrews Avenue #15

Waterway North - Delray Beach, Florida -'This direct intracoastal penthouse with a dock in east Delray Beach is filled with abundant natural light and open rooms. This home features a spacious entry level living room, three bedrooms, two and one-half baths and an expansive private balcony overlooking the intercostal- perfect for effortless entertaining or capping the evening with priceless sunset views. Located in the heart of Delray Beach, along the Eastern side of the intracoastal, you will find this apartment with panoramic views of serene water as far as the eye can see. Take in the best that thriving Delray has to offer...steps from the beaches and minutes from downtown. This prime location and intimate complex includes a protected deeded dock, an exclusive community pool alongside the intracoastal and covered parking. Additional features include high ceilings, built-ins throughout, a wet bar, a large waterfront master suite, a gracious entry and pantry. Enjoy the peace, privacy and true waterfront tranquility from every major room that this extraordinary apartment provides