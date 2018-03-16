28 Woodland Ln

房产描述

Tucked away on a secluded cul-de-sac in North Quogue stands this nearly 4800 sf contemporary home. Extensively renovated, this home has 5 bedrooms & 4 & 1/2 full baths. Upon entering, you'll notice the open floor plan with unimpeded views of the back yard, vaulted ceilings, and an abundance of ambient light. The living room with fireplace flows seamlessly into the formal dining area and kitchen with high-end appliances, granite counters, and attached spacious laundry room. The first floor also offers an office/guest bedroom, additional guest bed, full bath, master suite with full white marble bath, & a spiral staircase that leads to a private loft. Upstairs you'll find a junior master suite with full bath, wrap around light filled catwalk the overlooks the downstairs living area, guest bedroom & hall bath. There's tons of storage space throughout the basement and in the over-sized two car garage. Escape to the tranquility of the private back yard with expansive blue stone patio, rolling lawn, & custom heated gunite pool with cascading waterfall.