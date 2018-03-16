107 Stoney Hill Road

房产描述

Drive up a winding Belgian block driveway through the regal gates to reach this 5,781 sq ft, including lower level above grade on two side 6 bedroom 5.5 bath home replete with Gunite pool, and Deco Turf tennis court. Perched high atop a hill, with wonderful bay and distant Shelter Island views this Traditional home was renovated in 2011. The house is magnificently private and adjacent to 4 acre zoned parcels, keeping neighbors far away, but the true privacy comes from the fact that the house backs to 100 + acres of wooded land much of it being owned by Southampton Town and designated as nature reserve. There is a formal dining room, and a great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. The family room that flows off the kitchen also has a fireplace. There are two second levels, not attached to each other which affords the master bedroom isolated privacy. The Master boasts a gorgeous marble bathroom with a spectacular elevated tub that enjoys the water views. There is an ample balcony/deck off the master bedroom. The home boasts an oversized gourmet kitchen that leads to two ample decks for outdoor dining. The lower level which is partially above grade has a wonderful mahogany billiard room and classic mahogany bar plus two bedrooms that step out French doors to the yard. There is a cabana adjacent to the Gunite pool. The property is completely fenced in to protect from the deer, your only neighbors on this 4.8 private acres. Minutes to Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton Villages, this home is wonderfully located and enjoys almost equidistance to all Hamptons villages. Extensive landscaping, two car garage, beautiful outdoor lighting and a charming rose garden complete this offering. Located in the Sag Harbor school district, this estate must be seen to be appreciated. Exclusive.