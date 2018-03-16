134 Rio Casarano

房产描述

The solid mahogany front door announces you have arrived. This custom built and finely crafted home feature soaring ceiling details laser cut wood molding handcrafted cabinetry and natural stone through out the home. The open plan with tall windows allows for all of Florida's sunshine to illuminate this warm home. The master retreat has high tray ceiling and features his and her private baths and closets. Each of the guest bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home with large closets and private baths. The custom designed kitchen is made for the chef in the family with double Dacor convection ovens 6 burner natural gas cooktop and Subzero refrigerator. A natural gas generator is back up for your home if the power goes out. Call today to view & discuss this immaculate home