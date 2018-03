房产描述

A Yachtsman Fantasy Enjoy a prime Intracoastal Point Lot in a no wake zone Complete with two docks extending 135 feet and 77 feet. This exquisite Hacienda offers nearly 9000 / sq. ft. of handcrafted finishes and commanding views. This home was totally renovated in 2008. Beach in walking distance and full access. So much to enjoy at this unique property. Please see attachment for more details