高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - West Hollywood, CA, United States - ¥16,789,340
免费询盘

West Hollywood, CA, 90048 - United States

611 N Orlando Ave

约¥16,789,340
原货币价格 $2,650,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室 (1 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2654
    平方英尺

房产描述

One of a kind top floor new construction penthouse embodying European contemporary at its luxurious best in the heart of the WeHo Arts District. This whole floor penthouse includes private elevator access and offers refined interiors which open to private outdoor balconies and sensational sweeping city views. The common area rooftop sundeck has two fire pits a barbecue and near 360 degree views. Clean lined interior spaces are flooded with natural light and defined by high ceilings and doors. Exquisite detail includes imported custom cabinets and countertops European wide plank oak floors large Italian tiles Miele appliances and Ann Sacks accent walls. Kitchen backsplashes are by Diesel fashion's new Diesel Living label. The Design District boasts one of the West Coast's widest collections of interior resources shops restaurants and nightlife.

MLS ID: 17250508

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Rachelle Rosten
310.595.3888

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Rachelle Rosten
310.595.3888

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_