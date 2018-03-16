611 N Orlando Ave

房产描述

One of a kind top floor new construction penthouse embodying European contemporary at its luxurious best in the heart of the WeHo Arts District. This whole floor penthouse includes private elevator access and offers refined interiors which open to private outdoor balconies and sensational sweeping city views. The common area rooftop sundeck has two fire pits a barbecue and near 360 degree views. Clean lined interior spaces are flooded with natural light and defined by high ceilings and doors. Exquisite detail includes imported custom cabinets and countertops European wide plank oak floors large Italian tiles Miele appliances and Ann Sacks accent walls. Kitchen backsplashes are by Diesel fashion's new Diesel Living label. The Design District boasts one of the West Coast's widest collections of interior resources shops restaurants and nightlife.