1016 S La Jolla Ave

房产描述

Situated in historic South Carthay this enchanting 3 bedroom 2 bathroom authentic 1935 Spanish Colonial courtyard home boasts outstanding architectural details including gracious high ceiling entry way hardwood floors graceful archways and stunning stained glass windows and sky lights. The classic floor plan includes an oversized living room with fireplace large formal dining room with outstanding decorative moldings and a family room with fireplace. The kitchen has been tastefully updated in a perfect blend of classic style and modern convenience. Separate breakfast room with original built in cabinetry and vintage bathrooms with deco tile add to the ambiance of this charming home. The spacious and private backyard includes a free standing pergola with fireplace that is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining. Detached garage with access from alley is finished and contains additional storage. A very special home!