1901 Sunset Plaza Dr

房产描述

Iconic contemporary villa built w/steel support construction & grand flr to ceiling windows that perfectly frame ocean canyon & city views. An architectural trophy its soaring volume of space sunlight & double height ceilings surround a beautifully designed & extremely high quality interior. Master retreat is fit for royalty w/cozy FP top of the line closets luxurious stone baths w/chrome accents triple thick moldings & french doors leading you to views that remind you why Sunset Plaza is the most sought after area to live in. Guests will feel welcome as each bedrm suite is outfitted w/a spacious full bath FP ample closet space & terrace w/views & a guest house complete w/full kitchen bath & add'l laundry. Party the night away on your huge outdoor terrace overlooking the pool/spa & city you call home. Gourmet kitchen is equipped w/elite appliances butler's pantry & leads to exquisite DR sophisticated LR & media enclave. Discreet entry & 4 car garage w/direct access to home.