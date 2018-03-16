高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Basking Ridge, New Jersey, United States - ¥12,664,864
免费询盘

Basking Ridge, New Jersey, 07920 - United States

224 Mountain Road

约¥12,664,864
原货币价格 $1,999,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5139
    平方英尺

房产描述


Brand NEW move in ready custom Colonial home rests on 2.4 acres of peaceful land. 5 Bedrooms, 5.1 Baths, dramatic foyer adorned by an impressive staircase welcomes you into this one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Tray ceiling dining room, wet bar, elegant living room and den on 1st floor. Oversized family room with gas fireplace opens to spectacular chef kitchen with state of the art appliances and dramatic quartz center island. A bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Master bedroom with high vaulted ceilings, double sided gas fireplace, sitting room and his/hers walk in closets. Master bath has jacuzzi tub and shower. Basement features 10 foot high ceilings with a walk-out and offers potential for extra living space. Sprawling flat backyard, front covered porch, and bluestone patio in the backyard. Easy commute to NYC, business centers, major highways, top rated schools including Pingry School.

MLS ID: 3430323

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
RE/MAX Premier
代理经纪:
Siu Wong and Stacey Colman
(908) 581-9593 | (617) 821-1692

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
RE/MAX Premier
代理经纪:
Siu Wong and Stacey Colman
(908) 581-9593 | (617) 821-1692

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_