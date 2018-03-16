224 Mountain Road

房产描述



Brand NEW move in ready custom Colonial home rests on 2.4 acres of peaceful land. 5 Bedrooms, 5.1 Baths, dramatic foyer adorned by an impressive staircase welcomes you into this one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Tray ceiling dining room, wet bar, elegant living room and den on 1st floor. Oversized family room with gas fireplace opens to spectacular chef kitchen with state of the art appliances and dramatic quartz center island. A bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Master bedroom with high vaulted ceilings, double sided gas fireplace, sitting room and his/hers walk in closets. Master bath has jacuzzi tub and shower. Basement features 10 foot high ceilings with a walk-out and offers potential for extra living space. Sprawling flat backyard, front covered porch, and bluestone patio in the backyard. Easy commute to NYC, business centers, major highways, top rated schools including Pingry School.

