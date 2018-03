房产描述



One of a kind private lot in Upper Canyon inside world renowned Silverleaf! This home sight boasts a 2.07 acre lot with no obstructing views to city lights and endless mountain views. The building envelope is 38,792 sq. ft. with a minimum grade and undulations in order to achieve an easy build of your dream home. Truly a must see! Design phase, architectural drawings and permits all have been approved for a 14,144 sq. ft. home.