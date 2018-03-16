1235 Treasurewood Road

房产描述



Located high in the mountains of Cashiers, North Carolina, this estate home is situated upon 12.3 lush acres with stunning long-range mountain views, private walking trails throughout the property and plenty of privacy, without feeling too remote. Upon entering the home, the foyer spills into an open great room where you are greeted by heart pine floors, a handsome stone fireplace and a generous stream of natural light from the two walls of windows. The space is warm and inviting with views of the mountains on one side and the manicured lawn on the other and is also spacious enough for accommodating small to large gatherings. The conscious design of the kitchen offers rich wood features including the coffered ceilings, refrigerator and freezer drawers in the island, a stout gas stove/oven, a wall oven and microwave plus another refrigerator and a wine cooler in the butler's pantry. Just off of the kitchen you'll find a light and bright sun room with a second fireplace, stone flooring and french doors opening to the stone patio. Tucked away just beyond the great room is the owner's suite offering big windows to enjoy the mountain view, a cozy sitting area with a third fireplace and a large bathroom with heated floors. Adjacent to the owner's suite is a spacious den overlooking the lawn. Upstairs you'll find a second living area, kitchenette and two guest suites, one with a private deck overlooking the view. Other features include a copper roof, beautiful stone work throughout the home's interior, exterior and the grounds including the fabulous stone terrace which is perfect for relaxing or entertaining, a double carport with storage shed/workshop area, a whole house generator, surround sound and security system. The gated community of Little Sheepcliff is small and low key yet provides the highest quality of luxury living.

