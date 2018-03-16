9400 Abbott Ave

房产描述

11,760 square foot lot! Tear down and build new construction or keep this charming home the way it is with great future growth. Seller says you can build a new 9,408 square foot villa, possible future commercial zoning in the future. House is currently rented. Please do not disturb the tenants. House has a spacious living room and family room. Good size bedrooms and storm shutters. Garage and circular driveway. Hardwood floors and more including updated kitchen. Walk to the beach. Surfside cafes and Bal Harbour Mall.