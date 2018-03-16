高端地产新闻
在售 - Surfside, United States - ¥9,376,688
免费询盘

Surfside, 33154 - United States

9400 Abbott Ave

约¥9,376,688
原货币价格 $1,480,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1931
    平方英尺 (11760.0 英亩)

房产描述

11,760 square foot lot! Tear down and build new construction or keep this charming home the way it is with great future growth. Seller says you can build a new 9,408 square foot villa, possible future commercial zoning in the future. House is currently rented. Please do not disturb the tenants. House has a spacious living room and family room. Good size bedrooms and storm shutters. Garage and circular driveway. Hardwood floors and more including updated kitchen. Walk to the beach. Surfside cafes and Bal Harbour Mall.

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 275820181

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Carol Cassis
305-695-1111
代理经纪:
Stephan Burke
305-695-1111

