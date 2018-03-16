高端地产新闻
在售 - Miami Beach, United States - ¥25,025,620
Miami Beach, 33139 - United States

100 S Pointe Dr

约¥25,025,620
原货币价格 $3,950,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1757
    平方英尺

房产描述

Ready to Move in! Beach Front Fun in the Sun! Come and enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views of the Sandy Beaches and Open Atlantic Ocean waters. Panoramic views up the coast line and the Cruise Ship Alley. Glass double doors entrance, built-in spectacular dining. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Custom built in beautiful Master Bedroom, spacious ocean front balcony with entrance from all rooms. This is a Gem and a must to see! Luxury Amenities including, 3 Har-tru Caly Tennis Courts (Unique and only at the Continuum), 2 Large Lagoon swimming pools, Roof top Lap Pool over the 23,000 sq. ft. Sporting Club Fitness Center and spa. 24 hr Security and Valet Parking, Full time Front Desk and concierge services and much more.

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 275900352

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Miami Beach 5th Street Office
305-726-0100
代理经纪:
Diana Carulla
305-695-1111

_