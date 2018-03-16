100 S Pointe Dr

房产描述

Ready to Move in! Beach Front Fun in the Sun! Come and enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views of the Sandy Beaches and Open Atlantic Ocean waters. Panoramic views up the coast line and the Cruise Ship Alley. Glass double doors entrance, built-in spectacular dining. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Custom built in beautiful Master Bedroom, spacious ocean front balcony with entrance from all rooms. This is a Gem and a must to see! Luxury Amenities including, 3 Har-tru Caly Tennis Courts (Unique and only at the Continuum), 2 Large Lagoon swimming pools, Roof top Lap Pool over the 23,000 sq. ft. Sporting Club Fitness Center and spa. 24 hr Security and Valet Parking, Full time Front Desk and concierge services and much more.