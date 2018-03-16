135 Little Plains Road

房产描述

Envision a tranquil immaculate designer's own Beach House. There are 4-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms with a spacious Studio with fireplace above a large garage The Beach Cottage's first floor features an open floor plan with chefs kitchen, dining, living room area, den, one bed and bathroom. The second floor offers a master with cathedral ceiling, beautiful bath, dressing room and an additional 2 bedrooms. Outdoor Shower, Outdoor. fireplace. room for a large pool . mature landscaping and perfect location between Village center and special Village Beaches.