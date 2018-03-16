高端地产新闻
在售 - Southampton, United States - ¥26,926,300
免费询盘

Southampton, 11968 - United States

135 Little Plains Road

约¥26,926,300
原货币价格 $4,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2500
    平方英尺 (0.27 英亩)

房产描述

Envision a tranquil immaculate designer's own Beach House. There are 4-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms with a spacious Studio with fireplace above a large garage The Beach Cottage's first floor features an open floor plan with chefs kitchen, dining, living room area, den, one bed and bathroom. The second floor offers a master with cathedral ceiling, beautiful bath, dressing room and an additional 2 bedrooms. Outdoor Shower, Outdoor. fireplace. room for a large pool . mature landscaping and perfect location between Village center and special Village Beaches.

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 14609

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Christine Sullivan Witker
631-204-2403

_