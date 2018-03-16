高端地产新闻
在售 - Brooklyn, United States - ¥10,770,520
Brooklyn, 11233 - United States

556 Halsey Street

约¥10,770,520
原货币价格 $1,700,000
其他

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

This stunning 4 story / 3 family Brick and Brownstone townhouse is located in the historic district of Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. Boasting parquet floors, pocket doors, original doors, moldings, mantles, tin ceilings & more, this 19.5' x 42' home retains most of the original details which the new owner can restore to its former glory. Currently configured as an owner's duplex and two income producing two bedroom rental units. Conveniently located blocks away from the A express & C trains at the Utica Avenue stop and all the best local eateries such as Sarghina, George Andres, L' Antagoniste, Peaches on Lewis, Chez Oskar & Sonora NYC. Come experience life in hottest neighborhood in Brooklyn.

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 17790948

联系方式

分部：
Halstead Property
代理经纪:
Lance Bertrand
718-878-1895
代理经纪:
Ban Leow
718-613-2039

