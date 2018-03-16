556 Halsey Street

房产描述

This stunning 4 story / 3 family Brick and Brownstone townhouse is located in the historic district of Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. Boasting parquet floors, pocket doors, original doors, moldings, mantles, tin ceilings & more, this 19.5' x 42' home retains most of the original details which the new owner can restore to its former glory. Currently configured as an owner's duplex and two income producing two bedroom rental units. Conveniently located blocks away from the A express & C trains at the Utica Avenue stop and all the best local eateries such as Sarghina, George Andres, L' Antagoniste, Peaches on Lewis, Chez Oskar & Sonora NYC. Come experience life in hottest neighborhood in Brooklyn.