在售 - Norwalk, United States - ¥55,119,720
Norwalk, 06854 - United States

0 Tavern Island

约¥55,119,720
原货币价格 $8,700,000
其他

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 5 半卫)
  • 6116
    平方英尺 (2.729 英亩)

房产描述

ESCAPE TO HOME on your own private island quickly accessed year round by launch from the mainland property at 75 Bluff Ave, Rowayton consisting of .51 acres with 3-car garage/cottage, ample parking and state of the art redesigned pier with deep water dock. A 5 min. boat ride welcomes you to this rare Island compound consisting of 5 structures: A magnificent recently renovated stone English Manor House with over 6000 sf with expansive water views from every room, Boat House with BR/B and large game rm, Tea House w/ sliders to open wrap around porch, Pilot House with 2 BRs and 2 baths (Caretaker's cottage) and Maintenance Shed/Dog House. Today's owners have implemented extensive improvements within the infrastructure designed for premier performance and today's modern lifestyle. Extraordinary feats incl a protected stone harbor with sea wall, stone pier and floating deep water dock, 2 pvt sandy beaches, and a 75' competition length gunite pool suspended over the water's edge, all enhanced by meticulously landscaped property with indigenous plantings and stone walkways. 1 hr from NYC w/spec sunsets of Manhattan skyline. Explore an active water lifestyle all at your doorstep! This rare island sanctuary offers a retreat where you can connect w/nature, feel whole and escape from the pace of today's world. YOUR OWN SAFE HARBOR! Taxes: 75 Bluff Avenue, $43,257, Mill Rate 23.312, 70% assmt. $1,841,170. Also listed as 75 Bluff Avenue, Rowayton, CT ML 170035640 $8,700,000.

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 170031134

联系方式

分部：
Halstead Property
代理经纪:
Nancy Dauk
203-656-6501
代理经纪:
Halstead Property

