370 Lake Dornoch Drive is located in one of the areas premier private gated communities, The Country Club of North Carolina. Built in 2006 and offering 6400+ sq ft, multiple living areas, 3 car garage, workout room, open floor plan, steam shower, media room, expansive outdoor living area with fireplace that over looks hole #12 on the Dogwood Course. All the bedrooms are good sized and offer on-suite bathroom with the Master Bedroom located on the main level. The Country Club of North Carolina offer 2 championship golf course, Dogwood and Cardinal, 2 Lakes (Watson and Dornoch), Clubhouse, Pool with clubhouse that overlooks Lake Waston, walking trails, and the new halfway house, tennis and workout facility. CCNC is centrally located between Pinehurst and Southern Pines.