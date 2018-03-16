高端地产新闻
在售 - Pinehurst, NC, United States - ¥9,820,180
Pinehurst, NC, 28374 - United States

370 Lake Dornoch Drive

约¥9,820,180
原货币价格 $1,550,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 6000
    平方英尺

房产描述

370 Lake Dornoch Drive is located in one of the areas premier private gated communities, The Country Club of North Carolina. Built in 2006 and offering 6400+ sq ft, multiple living areas, 3 car garage, workout room, open floor plan, steam shower, media room, expansive outdoor living area with fireplace that over looks hole #12 on the Dogwood Course. All the bedrooms are good sized and offer on-suite bathroom with the Master Bedroom located on the main level. The Country Club of North Carolina offer 2 championship golf course, Dogwood and Cardinal, 2 Lakes (Watson and Dornoch), Clubhouse, Pool with clubhouse that overlooks Lake Waston, walking trails, and the new halfway house, tennis and workout facility. CCNC is centrally located between Pinehurst and Southern Pines.

MLS ID: 185220

