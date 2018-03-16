223 Saratoga Road

Elegant and sophisticated residence offered at the Forbes Five Star Trump Tower. This 2 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished residence has spectacular Diamond Head and ocean views from all three lanais. Featuring a full gourmet kitchen, furo bath, den, upgraded furnishing, high ceilings & new carpet. Unit has never been rented and property taxes are significantly lower. Amenities include full hotel concierge service, valet parking, spa, top notch restaurants located steps from the surf of Waikiki Beach. Don't miss seeing this well priced unit. Easy to view on short notice.