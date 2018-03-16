高端地产新闻
在售 - Honolulu, HI, United States - ¥18,690,020
Honolulu, HI, 96815 - United States

223 Saratoga Road

约¥18,690,020
原货币价格 $2,950,000
  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1717
    平方英尺

Elegant and sophisticated residence offered at the Forbes Five Star Trump Tower. This 2 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished residence has spectacular Diamond Head and ocean views from all three lanais. Featuring a full gourmet kitchen, furo bath, den, upgraded furnishing, high ceilings & new carpet. Unit has never been rented and property taxes are significantly lower. Amenities include full hotel concierge service, valet parking, spa, top notch restaurants located steps from the surf of Waikiki Beach. Don't miss seeing this well priced unit. Easy to view on short notice.

MLS ID: 201723866

分部：
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty
代理经纪:
Annie H Kim, RA
8087383634

联系方式

