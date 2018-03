** WELCOME ABOARD ** Excellent location, literally minutes to Port Everglades, Bimini and beyond with 80' deep-water dockage and some views of the Intracoastal waterway. 150' wide canal. Nifty updated home remodeled with impact windows, granite kitchen and baths. Ready to move in to... light and bright, vaulted ceilings with a Key West feel. Professionally landscaped, Properly priced. Walk to 17th Street bistros and the beach. Please see slide show.