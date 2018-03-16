高端地产新闻
在售 - Tahoe City, CA, United States - ¥15,807,322
Tahoe City, CA, 96145 - United States

1180 Big Pine Drive

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4600
    平方英尺

房产描述

Exquisite family retreat with the design you've been waiting for. Views of Lake Tahoe, Rubicon and backing up to open space. 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 2 car garage, 4600+/- sq ft. Currently under construction estimated completion date of Spring '18. Hiking, cross country skiing, biking and more, part of the highly desirable Tahoe Park HOA. Large gourmet kitchen with vaulted ceilings, dining area, living room and separate family room. Two spacious decks for outdoor living. Quality design with a great floor plan.

上市日期: 2017年11月11日

MLS ID: 20173062

联系方式

经纪公司：
Pacific Union International Inc.
代理经纪:
Sally Gardner
530-581-1882

