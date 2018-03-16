1180 Big Pine Drive

房产描述

Exquisite family retreat with the design you've been waiting for. Views of Lake Tahoe, Rubicon and backing up to open space. 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 2 car garage, 4600+/- sq ft. Currently under construction estimated completion date of Spring '18. Hiking, cross country skiing, biking and more, part of the highly desirable Tahoe Park HOA. Large gourmet kitchen with vaulted ceilings, dining area, living room and separate family room. Two spacious decks for outdoor living. Quality design with a great floor plan.