在售 - Pasadena, United States - ¥8,863,504
Pasadena, 91105 - United States

155 Cordova Street #303

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1950
    平方英尺 (16346.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

This luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit inside the gorgeous Terra Bella condominium is nestled in an ideal location of Pasadena, near the Rose Bowl, Caltech, Art Center College of Design, Pasadena City College, Huntington Library and all the restaurants and shops in Old Town Pasadena. The inside of this condo is the perfect blend of elegance and livability. The interior is lined with crown molding, recessed lighting and maple engineered hardwood floors. The lavish kitchen has marble countertops, Italian cabinets, and Viking Professional appliances. The large master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, a scenic balcony and a charming fireplace along with a full en-suite bathroom and heated tile flooring. The Terra Bella offers a captivating rooftop that features a panoramic view of the city and surrounding mountains that is enjoyable by any of the cabanas, fire-pit, or fireplaces adjacent to the swimming pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ stations, and gym.

MLS ID: MAN155COR1

联系方式

经纪公司：
Pacific Union International
代理经纪:
Tony Wang
626.590.7534

