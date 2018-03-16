155 Cordova Street #303

This luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit inside the gorgeous Terra Bella condominium is nestled in an ideal location of Pasadena, near the Rose Bowl, Caltech, Art Center College of Design, Pasadena City College, Huntington Library and all the restaurants and shops in Old Town Pasadena. The inside of this condo is the perfect blend of elegance and livability. The interior is lined with crown molding, recessed lighting and maple engineered hardwood floors. The lavish kitchen has marble countertops, Italian cabinets, and Viking Professional appliances. The large master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, a scenic balcony and a charming fireplace along with a full en-suite bathroom and heated tile flooring. The Terra Bella offers a captivating rooftop that features a panoramic view of the city and surrounding mountains that is enjoyable by any of the cabanas, fire-pit, or fireplaces adjacent to the swimming pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ stations, and gym.