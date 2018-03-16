37 Lord Hill Lane

LORD CREEK FARM, A truly unique WATERFRONT property on the CT River with glorious sunsets awaits the discerning buyer. 236 acres of wooded hills, fields, pastures, trails & tidal marshes teem with wildlife & provide the owners with unparalleled privacy. 3 dwelling including a main house directly on the water, a caretaker's house & a guest house, provide for a country retreat protected by over 200 acres of conserved land laced with bridle paths and walking trails. The waterfront house, accessed by a winding gravel drive enjoys unfettered views of marshes, creeks and the CT River, is fashioned from an antique barn, recently reconstructed by master carpenters. The open floor plan with massive fireplace in the beam/ceilinged Livingroom overlooks an inground pool by the water. A small apartment is attached, providing extra space for guests or caretaking help. A shared dock on Lord's Creek provides access to the CT River & Long Island Sound. A 4-bedroom guest house graced by exquisite murals depicting local scenes overlooks fields & paddocks surrounding the barns & stable. An additional care takers house or rental house in the barn/stable complex acts as a gatehouse for the estate. All 3 dwellings have enjoyed extensive & tasteful updating. The main barn houses a paddle ball court with viewing balcony & plentiful storage for maintenance equipment. Attached to the barn is a 5-stall stable with tack room. In addition, there are run-in sheds, a hen house, work shop & garage space all surrounded by magnificent stone walls enclosing pastures & paddocks. At the north end of the property, on Elys Ferry Road & Tinker Lane lies a 34-acre parcel of glorious hay fields, woods & marshes with a small storage barn. At the south end are ponds surrounded by 53 acres of additional land with riding trails. Lord Creek Farm lies in the heart of the lower CT River Valley, characterized by the Nature Conservancy as one of the "Last Great Places on Earth." In 1991 the entire CT River watershed was designated a National Fish & Wildlife Refuge. This estate is truly one of the last privately held intact waterfront farms in Connecticut, & equidistant from New York & Boston.



> View additional property information and more photos