在售 - Westfield Town, NJ, United States - ¥10,453,740
Westfield Town, NJ, 07090 - United States

301 Hillside Ave

约¥10,453,740
原货币价格 $1,650,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 0.79
    英亩

房产描述

Picture perfect Center Hall Colonial sitting majestically on 3/4 acre of beautiful private grounds. Custom built in 1954, this very gracious & spacious home showcases exceptional architectural detail & millwork. Gas fireplaces in living rm, family rm & rec rm. Wood burning fireplace in library. Back staircase to 2nd floor & basement. 3 baths on 2nd floor. Enclosed breezeway w/radiant heated slate floor provides access to 2-car heated garage (built circa 1980) & entrance to attached TWO STORY OFFICE/STUDIO/GUEST SUITE w/ FULL BATH & DECK overlooking rear gardens, extending over 2-car garage, w/ separate heat & CAC! Glorious private grounds & gardens w/ brick terrace, serpentine wall, koi pond & specimen plantings. Surrounded by other stately homes in one of Westfield's premier "close to town" neighborhoods.

MLS ID: 3431607

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Carol Tener
9082332243

_