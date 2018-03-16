301 Hillside Ave

Picture perfect Center Hall Colonial sitting majestically on 3/4 acre of beautiful private grounds. Custom built in 1954, this very gracious & spacious home showcases exceptional architectural detail & millwork. Gas fireplaces in living rm, family rm & rec rm. Wood burning fireplace in library. Back staircase to 2nd floor & basement. 3 baths on 2nd floor. Enclosed breezeway w/radiant heated slate floor provides access to 2-car heated garage (built circa 1980) & entrance to attached TWO STORY OFFICE/STUDIO/GUEST SUITE w/ FULL BATH & DECK overlooking rear gardens, extending over 2-car garage, w/ separate heat & CAC! Glorious private grounds & gardens w/ brick terrace, serpentine wall, koi pond & specimen plantings. Surrounded by other stately homes in one of Westfield's premier "close to town" neighborhoods.



> View additional property information and more photos