在售 - Sag Harbor, NY, United States - ¥28,510,200
Sag Harbor, NY, 11963 - United States

775 Middle Line Highway

约¥28,510,200
原货币价格 $4,500,000
土地

详情

  • 5.15
    英亩

房产描述

Here's your opportunity to build your dream home in Sag Harbor with stunning views of Peconic Bay. On a clear day, is that Connecticut? Town preserve is contiguous to your property. What you see, is what it'll be. Like to commune with Nature? The Paumanuck Trail is just outside your 5.145 acres compound. Got horses? Lease the agricultural land next door to board your horses and take to the trails The only thing missing from this gorgeous location is you and your imagination.

MLS ID: 1050947

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
John Christopher
6316137214

