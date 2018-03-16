201 High Pond Lane

Exclusive "B" model town home on the pond in Bishops Pond SH Village. This home boasts 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths with plenty of space for entertaining and enjoying all the amenities this community has to offer. Open space gourmet kitchen featuring Wolf, Sub-zero and Bosch appliances. A great room with walls of glass overlooking the pond. A formal living room with fireplace. A generous first floor master with his and her marble bathrooms and custom closets. Second level has three guest bedrooms, two baths and a loft overlooking the great room. The finished lower level features two guest bedrooms, a full bath, media room, billiards and plenty of storage space. This home is fully wired for audio/video home systems. The clubhouse features a fitness center, two lounge areas. Heated gunite pool, outdoor lounge area and tennis. This community is minutes to the heart of Southampton Village, offering shopping, fine dining, and just a bike ride to the finest beaches.



> View additional property information and more photos