在售 - Southampton, NY, United States - ¥19,006,800
Southampton, NY, 11968 - United States

201 High Pond Lane

约¥19,006,800
原货币价格 $3,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5000
    平方英尺

房产描述

Exclusive "B" model town home on the pond in Bishops Pond SH Village. This home boasts 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths with plenty of space for entertaining and enjoying all the amenities this community has to offer. Open space gourmet kitchen featuring Wolf, Sub-zero and Bosch appliances. A great room with walls of glass overlooking the pond. A formal living room with fireplace. A generous first floor master with his and her marble bathrooms and custom closets. Second level has three guest bedrooms, two baths and a loft overlooking the great room. The finished lower level features two guest bedrooms, a full bath, media room, billiards and plenty of storage space. This home is fully wired for audio/video home systems. The clubhouse features a fitness center, two lounge areas. Heated gunite pool, outdoor lounge area and tennis. This community is minutes to the heart of Southampton Village, offering shopping, fine dining, and just a bike ride to the finest beaches.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 1050954

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Susan Schmidgall
6317256000

