在售 - Palm Beach, FL, United States - ¥35,162,580
Palm Beach, FL, 33480 - United States

251 Dunbar Rd

约¥35,162,580
原货币价格 $5,550,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4800
    平方英尺

房产描述

Lovely, chic, one story home has spacious main rooms, 9-11 foot ceilings and opens up to a lushly landscaped 19,500 sq.ft. lot (100' x 195'.) Light and bright, this approximately 4,800 sq.ft. home is in immaculate condition offering 4 Bedrooms, plus a Library, 3.5 baths with a brand new roof, marble floors, a dramatic large pool, covered out door loggia and 2 car garage. Enjoy immediately, add on, or build up to an approximately 6,900 sq.ft. new home.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-2380

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Carole Ruhlman
5613299372

周边设施

周边设施
