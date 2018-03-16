17 Meadow Neck

Situated on 2.6 Acres on the Quashnet/Moonakis River, this beautiful custom contemporary Home provides privacy, tranquility, water views, and lots of wonderful bird watching. The home has over 4,000 sq ft of living space, an open floor plan, many customized Anderson windows, brazilian cherry hardwood floors, teak decking, beautiful tiling, a great Room with soaring cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, and a dramatic spiral stairway that leads to a 3rd floor observation room overlooking Waquoit Bay. This home has many beautiful custom details throughout, and just needs some finishing touches. There is a new Roof, new heating & hot water system, new stone driveway, and the exterior has just been painted. First floor includes a kitchen and dining room combination with granite counter tops,up-graded cabinets, & stainless steel appliances, sliding door to deck, and great room with a floor to ceiling brick fireplace. First floor master suite with slider to deck. A bonus room that can be used as an office or library, and a first floor mud room/laundry room. The second floor offers a fabulous open space that can be used as a family room with balcony overlooking the great room, and a stairway that leads to the 3rd floor observation room. There is a second floor exterior deck, a second master bedroom with private bath and private balcony, and a third bedroom with bath. Enjoy kayaking down the 5 mile free flowing estuary to the Waquoit Bay & Washburn Island where beautiful barrier beaches, marshlands, and wildlife abounds, and finally reaching out to Vineyard Sound. Home only received occupancy in 2013 and has been very lightly used. This is a very special location, and a special home.



