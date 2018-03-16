高端地产新闻
在售 - Clearwater Beach, FL, United States - ¥7,571,042
Clearwater Beach, FL, 33767 - United States

10 Papaya St, Unit #705

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2015
    平方英尺

房产描述

Come and experience the coastal lifestyle on one of the best beaches in the United States! This is an excellent opportunity to own at the world class Mandalay Beach Club. This amazing 7th floor residence showcases the Sonesta model open floor plan which features 2 Master Suites, Den/3rd Bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms. 2,015 sq. ft. The condo was completely updated in 2014. The numerous updates include new travertine flooring throughout with satin sealer, freshly painted, new blinds and shades. The beautiful kitchen has custom wood cabinets with leather-look granite counter tops, glass block back-splash, GE Profile Stainless Steel appliances, custom built coffee bar, pantry, and an eat-in area. The master bathroom boasts of spa like features, double vanity with marble top, free standing soaker tub, walk-in shower, and custom walk-in closet. The East and West balconies provide stunning views of the city, bay, harbor, Pier 60 and gorgeous Gulf sunsets. This waterfront complex includes world class resort style amenities: a clubhouse with caterer's kitchen overlooking a beachfront heated pool and spa, billiard room, game room, board room, sauna and fitness center, 24 hr gated security, assigned under building parking, and air-conditioned storage space. This is a pet friendly complex which allows 2 pets up to a maximum of 40 lbs. Don't miss the virtual tour for more pictures.!!!! CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR!!!!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: U7839170

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Barbra Nemeth
7277100695

