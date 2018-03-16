高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Tarpon Springs, FL, United States - ¥6,962,824
免费询盘

Tarpon Springs, FL, 34689 - United States

511 Seaview Dr

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2990
    平方英尺 (0.54 英亩)

房产描述

A rare opportunity to own this masterfully designed architectural custom built home featuring 90 feet on the Gulf of Mexico, a private observation dock with cabana, panoramic wide open water views, park-like grounds, wrap around screen enclosed porch and total privacy. Home features hand scraped hickory hardwood floors, ceiling fans, light fixtures, luxurious finishes, fabulous newly redesigned kitchen raised panel stacked choco glaze cabinets, granite top, marble back splash, stainless appliances, crown molding, GE monogram 6-burner gas range, pot filler & snack bar. Amazing Gulf & Fred Howard Park views from each vantage point. Sumptuous master suite Gulf views, balcony access, plantation shutters, crown molding, hardwood floors & adjoining private office. Amazing master bath 2-sink vanity, granite top, decorator mirror, walk-in shower, jetted Pearl tub, walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms wood floors, ceiling fans, crown molding. Guest bath has glass door walk-in shower, sink vanity. 750 lb. capacity elevator. Hurricane shutters. Interior laundry. Expansive ground level screened patio with interlocking pvc tile floor, wet bar, perfect for entertaining. Pebble-tec salt pool, solar heated heat pump for cool weather, waterfalls, therapy jets & pop up automatic cleaning system. Tropical landscaping, living space on 1 level, home 18' above sea level. Gazebo with swing, wooden walkway stunning views of the Gulf. Impeccable tandem 4-car garage, workshop, central vacuum, A/C 2016.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: U7839130

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Terry Tillung
7274433320

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Terry Tillung
7274433320

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_