511 Seaview Dr

A rare opportunity to own this masterfully designed architectural custom built home featuring 90 feet on the Gulf of Mexico, a private observation dock with cabana, panoramic wide open water views, park-like grounds, wrap around screen enclosed porch and total privacy. Home features hand scraped hickory hardwood floors, ceiling fans, light fixtures, luxurious finishes, fabulous newly redesigned kitchen raised panel stacked choco glaze cabinets, granite top, marble back splash, stainless appliances, crown molding, GE monogram 6-burner gas range, pot filler & snack bar. Amazing Gulf & Fred Howard Park views from each vantage point. Sumptuous master suite Gulf views, balcony access, plantation shutters, crown molding, hardwood floors & adjoining private office. Amazing master bath 2-sink vanity, granite top, decorator mirror, walk-in shower, jetted Pearl tub, walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms wood floors, ceiling fans, crown molding. Guest bath has glass door walk-in shower, sink vanity. 750 lb. capacity elevator. Hurricane shutters. Interior laundry. Expansive ground level screened patio with interlocking pvc tile floor, wet bar, perfect for entertaining. Pebble-tec salt pool, solar heated heat pump for cool weather, waterfalls, therapy jets & pop up automatic cleaning system. Tropical landscaping, living space on 1 level, home 18' above sea level. Gazebo with swing, wooden walkway stunning views of the Gulf. Impeccable tandem 4-car garage, workshop, central vacuum, A/C 2016.



