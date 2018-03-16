606 Harbor Is

This is a special home with features and updates that show the quality of construction and renovations and has been lovingly cared for. Elegant, spacious and water front, it offers a lovely oasis to enjoy your personal space. Split floor plan includes a large octagonal Master Suite with two walk in closets, unique ship lap ceiling, large windows and privacy from the rest of the home. Spacious living room with a wall of windows leading to the huge covered lanai tiled with beautiful Travertine tile. The fourth bedroom could be an office or den with it's own bath and closet. All four bedrooms have their own full bath. This home invites the light and the water view into almost every room. Kitchen is open to the dining area as well as the lanai with space for entertaining large parties or more intimate gatherings. Step out on to the lanai for an open water view of the bay. Enjoy the beautiful heated pool that is situated on the water for beautiful days and nights. Covered boat slip cradles and protects your favorite boat on this 13k lift with under water light bringing another level to this home. There is also and a small lift for your toys. If living on the water is your dream this home has just what you are looking for. Call for your appointment for a private showing.



